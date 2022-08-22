Union Minister Sonowal calls on Iran VP, reiterates commitment to bilateral ties

Tehran: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, called on Iran’s vice-president Mohammad Mokhber in Tehran to discuss bolstering Indo-Iranian bilateral relations.

Mokhber, who is Iran’s Special Envoy for relations with India, said it would provide the required impetus to further the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Earlier, Sonowal attended a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran, Rostam Ghasemi. Both countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on recognition of Certificates of Competency in Unlimited Voyages to help seafarers from both countries as per the provisions of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watch Keeping for Seafarers (1978).

The minister is on a three-day visit to boost bilateral ties with Iran

Sonowal is on a three-day official tour to Iran. Following his Iran visit, the minister will be going on an official visit to the UAE where he will pay a visit to Jebel Ali Port and participate in bilateral meetings and meet prospective investors.

Sonowal underscored the importance for both sides to collaborate on steps to be taken to make Chabahar port an instrument for growth in trade in the region.

The development of Chabahar port would lead to an increase in trade and shipment volumes, Mokhber said.

“We discussed ways and means to further strengthen and consolidate the vibrant Indo-Iranian bilateral relations. We continue to strengthen our dynamic relationship with Iran. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked me to communicate our highest level of commitment to further deepen and expand our relationship for a mutually beneficial one,” Sonowal said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The role of Chabahar as a trade multiplier for the region was highlighted by the minister at the meeting as the potential of the port to act as a swift, economical trade conduit between Central Asia and South Asia, even South East Asia, remains to be tapped fully.

In 2020, India supplied 75,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan as part of humanitarian assistance programme as well as provided 40,000 litres of Malathion 96% ULV pesticides via Chabahar port in a concerted effort to mitigate locust threat to agriculture & enhance food security in the region.

Sonowal visited the Shahid Beheshti port at Chabahar in Iran to review the progress in the development of the port and also handed over six mobile harbour cranes to Indian Ports Global Chabahar Free Trade Zone (IPGCFTZ) at the port.

Also Read | Indo-Bangla border remains unfenced: AASU

Trending Stories









