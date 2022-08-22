Assam: Two Rohingyas arrested from Badarpur railway station

Silchar: Two Rohingyas were arrested during a joint operation by Kolkata military intelligence department and police from Badarpur railway station in southern Assam‘s Karimganj district on Monday.

According to sources, the foreigners were arrested from platform number 1 of Badarpur railway station, about 28km from Silchar, around 11 am on Monday morning.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jamal Hossain (26) and Amir Hakim (18). Both Jamal and Amir are from Myanmar. Police have seized cash of Rs 10,230 (Indian currency notes), 980 takas (Bangladesh currency notes) and a mobile phone from them.

During police interrogation, Jamal confessed that he had lived in a mosque in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, from 2016 to 2018. He had come to India from Bangladesh in 2012 and went to Jammu and Kashmir. Amir told police that he had come to India from Bangladesh around six months ago and he, too, lived in Jammu. They were about to go to Bangladesh for which they came to Badarpur railway station, police said.

A source in the police said the arrested Rohingyas were handed over to Badarpur police and further investigation is underway.

An official of the Kolkata military intelligence department told EastMojo on Monday evening that a probe has been initiated into the case. Asked if the arrested Rohingyas are linked with any militant organisation, the official said they would investigate the matter from various angles and check if they have a connection with any militant outfits.

The official said the arrested foreigners, during their interrogation, said they first came to Delhi from Jammu and Kashmir and then came to Kamakhya (Guwahati) and were planning to go to Bangladesh, but were caught in Badarpur.

Also Read | Assam: 26 Rohingyas travelling from Jammu detained in Silchar

