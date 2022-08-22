Morigaon: The families of 16 workers from Assam’s Morigaon district who were killed in a landslide in Manipur in June were handed financial assistance by the Assam government on Sunday.

Those who were injured in the same incident were also given monetary help by the state government at a programme at Lahorighat in the district.

Altogether 21 people from Morigaon district were engaged at a railway yard construction site in Noney district of the neighbouring state when a massive landslide hit the area on June 30.

Sixteen of the workers from Morigaon were killed, while five were rescued in injured condition.

Cabinet ministers Chandra Mohan Patowary and Pijush Hazarika formally handed the cheques to the next of kin of the deceased and the injured workers.

The families of the workers who were killed received ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each while the injured were given Rs 25,000 each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The Assam government had compiled a list of 26 names from the state, including those from Morigaon, who were engaged at the Tupul railway yard construction site at the time of the incident.

Only five of them, all hailing from Morigaon, were rescued alive.

