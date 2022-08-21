Agartala: Tripura government has been waiting for the necessary certification from CITES (the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) to start the formal export of Agarwood and related extracted products.

“Since the matter comes under the purview of CITES, its certification is a must to export the Agar-based products. We are in talks with the CITES authorities for the necessary clearances and certification after which we will be able to begin the formal export,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) KS Sethi told reporters at the civil secretariat on Saturday evening.

The top official of the forest department also said, “So far, 1.13 crore Agar trees have been enumerated only in the North Tripura district. As we all know, North Tripura has the highest concentration of Agar trees; this calculation speaks of the colossal presence of the resources. In our census, it was found that around 56 lakhs trees have matured recently. For the last couple of years, the state government has been putting concerted efforts and the population of the trees indicates how people took up Agar cultivation on a large scale.”

The PCCF has also said that to facilitate Agar trade, a spot has been finalized for setting up a dedicated Agar market at Kadamtala. Efforts are also afoot to open an Agar trade centre at Agartala, he added.

“Once the necessary certification is done, the export to Gulf countries will begin,” he said.

Officials present at the press conference also informed reporters that a total of 13 medicinal plant species have been identified that are suitable for large-scale cultivation in the days to come.

The Forest department officials also shared the achievements of the departments in the last three to four years.

