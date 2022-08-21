No new COVID-19 case in Nagaland

Kohima: Nagaland on Sunday reported no new COVID-19 case, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 tally remained at 35,888, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The state had reported two new cases on Saturday.

Two more coronavirus patients recovered from the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 33,584. The recovery rate now is 93.58 per cent.

Nagaland currently has 18 active coronavirus cases, while 1,510 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 776 as no new fatality was reported for the fifth consecutive day, he said.

Altogether 4,79,099 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | How Stoicism influenced music from the French Renaissance to Pink Floyd

Trending Stories









