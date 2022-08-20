Assam: Transport minister travels by night bus as part of inspection

Guwahati: Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya took a night bus from Guwahati to Silchar on Friday to check the security of passengers who commute on this route using public transport.

The minister inspected the vigilance set up by the Kamrup (M) Enforcement team after the department received many complaints lodged by passengers regarding safety violations, drinking and driving, as well as excess luggage being carried in deluxe buses.

According to the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, passengers’ belongings can only be stowed in the undercarriage as the carrier cannot be used to carry goods or luggage.

“Commercial vehicles are there to carry goods, I don’t see any reason why passenger buses are allowed to carry goods and heavy luggage,” Suklabaidya said.

Various issues of drinking and driving by the drivers of night buses have also been raised, prompting the minister to carry out the inspection. The vigilance team used alcohol detector machines to check the sobriety of bus drivers. “I will even travel to upper Assam to check the security of the passengers and also to check whether regulations are being followed or not,” the minister said.

