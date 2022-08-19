Agartala: The BSF jawan who received grievous bullet injuries during a gun battle with militants along the Bangladesh border succumbed to his injuries at Agartala-based ILS hospital on Friday.

BSF sources said BSF trooper Grijesh Kumar Uddey (53), Havildar in the 145 battalion BSF, breathed his last soon after he was admitted to the hospital. Mortal remains of the jawan have been shifted to GBP hospital for post mortem.

Uddey sustained four bullet injuries after militants opened fire at the patrolling border guards at around 8:30 am on Friday. The firing was unprovoked, Superintendent of Police North Tripura District Kiran Kumar told EastMojo.

Uddey was manning the border on Friday morning along with his fellow soldiers when militants ambushed their patrolling party. The deceased hails from Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh.

“The BSF troopers were conducting the regular patrolling in the Simnapur border outpost, which falls under the Anandabazar police station of North Tripura district. All of a sudden the extremists hiding on the other side of the barbed wire fencing opened fire at the BSF troopers. The BSF personnel posted there also retaliated and a short gun battle took place. Unfortunately, one of the BSF Jawan sustained four bullet injuries during the gun fight,” SP Kiran Kumar said.

Top sources in Tripura police said that as per intelligence reports received, the attack was perpetrated by the ultras of proscribed Biswa Mohan faction of the Nationalist Liberation Front of Tripura’s (NLFT). All the militants involved in the ambush succeeded in escaping the spot.

A team of Tripura Police and BSF reached the spot of the incident in North Tripura. Combing operations are underway to trace the militants now in hiding.

