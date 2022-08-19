A cropped video of Rahul Gandhi has been widely circulating on social media where he is purportedly shown to have talked about having a conversation with Mahatma Gandhi.

In the viral video the Congress leader, while speaking in Hindi, can be heard saying, “…I had a discussion with Gandhiji on this matter. My mind.. my entire logic tells me that on this issue Gandhiji is wrong and I am right. But I know that.. from deep inside I know my mind is telling me that he is wrong and I am right. But I know that he is right and I am wrong.”

The clip has been shared by several users on both Twitter (click here) and Facebook (click here). Users sharing the clip mock Gandhi saying, “This person has directly spoken to Gandhiji!”

Fact-check: We fragmented the video clip into different keyframes using the Invid video verifying tool and performed a reverse image search. The Google reverse image search on one keyframe led us to this video uploaded on the Indian National Congress YouTube channel on February 26, 2022.

According to the title of the video, Rahul Gandhi had addressed the Chintan Shivir in Dwarka in Gujarat. A comparison between the two videos shows that the viral video is a cropped version of the one uploaded by the Indian National Congress.

In the original video, the viral part can be seen from 3.30 to 4.12 marking. At the 3.00 mark of the video, Rahul Gandhi can be heard referring to a letter written by Jawaharlal Nehru about Mahatma Gandhi.

“My great grandfather (Jawaharlal Nehru) also used to work with Gandhiji. I had read one of his letters in which he wrote to someone about Gandhiji. In the letter, Nehruji writes, ‘I had a discussion with Gandhiji on this matter. My mind.. my entire logic tells me that on this issue Gandhiji is wrong and I am right. But I know that.. from deep inside I know my mind is telling me that he is wrong and I am right. But I know that he is right and I am wrong’.”

The longer video clearly shows Rahul Gandhi referring to a letter by Jawaharlal Nehru written about Mahatma Gandhi. This part is left out from the viral clip and is being shared out of context to purportedly show as if Rahul Gandhi talks about having a conversation with Mahatma Gandhi.

