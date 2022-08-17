Tripura: Files stolen from police HQ, Cong demands judicial probe 

Agartala: A day after Tripura Police broke its silence on the shocking theft that took place at its headquarters, one of the most secure complexes in the state, the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter.

Senior Congress leader and newly elected MLA Sudip Roy Barman said that it is near impossible for thieves to enter Police Headquarters to steal some bundles of files.

“This is a plotted story and if the government has the courage to take moral responsibility for the incident, it should immediately constitute a judicial inquiry panel led by a sitting High Court judge,” he said.

Former Tripura Chief Minister and leader of the opposition, Manik Sarkar also expressed his shock on the issue and urged Chief Minister Manik Saha who also holds the Home portfolio for immediate corrective measures.

In his letter, Sarkar said, “There is no reason to take this incident lightly. We feel a section of the administration has some vested interest behind the disappearance of the files. I don’t feel there is any reason to rule out a well-orchestrated conspiracy behind the whole incident.”

Sarkar also tore into the police’s statement and said that the initial response from the police department has only amplified the element of doubt persisting among the people.

“Being the Home Minister as well as the Chief Minister of the state, I feel you should hand over the responsibility of inquiry to some higher level officials to come out clean. People of the state will wait for your response on the matter,” he added.

Earlier, Tripura Police in a press communique informed the media that some bundles of files ready for disposal were stolen or damaged by miscreants on Independence Day. However, a case was registered in this regard and two persons were held in connection with the case.

“Some bundles of files meant for weeding, destruction, as well as some dormant files lying in an isolated cabin were stolen/damaged by miscreants on the intervening night August 15 and 16. On the basis of an FIR lodged in West Agartala Police Station on August 16, most of the stolen files were recovered on the same day and two persons have been arrested in this regard. Security is being reviewed to prevent any recurrence and necessary action is being taken for the security lapse,” the police statement issued on August 16 late evening reads.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Barman asked, “Why should thieves enter a high security zone like the police headquarters and that too for stealing a bundle of files? When the police arrested the miscreants only some of the stolen files were recovered. The police should have recovered all the files. The sequence of events and the police’s statements indicate that the thieves were given full freedom to steal the files in connivance with a section of cops posted there to conceal some truth.”

