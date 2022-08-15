Kohima: As India marks 75 years of Independence on Monday, grand celebrations were held across the state–the main event being held at the Secretariat Plaza in Kohima where chief minister Neiphiu Rio hoisted the national flag and took the Rashtriya salute.

With much fanfare, students, government officials and local residents thronged the Secretariat plaza to witness the celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

20 parade contingents, including National Cadet Corps (NCC), Bharat Scouts and Guides, and school students, took part in the march past. After a gap of two years, school students were back to participate at the state level I-Day celebration.

In the march past under the Armed category, the 15th NAP (IR) Mahila Battalion secured The first position, followed by 1st Assam Rifles Bn, and 10th NAP (IR)Bn in second and third position respectively.

The first position under the unarmed/school category was awarded to Student Police Cadet (SPC) Regimental School, Thizama, while Northfield School Kohima secured the second position and was followed by 24 NL (I) Coy NCC, Kohima in the third position.

The march past was led by deputy commandant of 4th NAP battalion Thizama, James Sema, as the parade commander and Assistant commandant 15th IR (NAP) Ayangla S Pongen as the second-in-command.

Along with song and dance performances, eight cultural troupes l, including the tribes of Ao, Angami, Zeliang, Sumi, Yimkhiung, Lotha and the newest tribe Tikhir, displayed cultural performances as they were adorned bright traditional attires.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Earlier during the ceremony, awards were also presented to awardees. The CM later inaugurated stalls under the brand “Naturally Nagaland” where various agri and allied departments displayed various initiatives. The Directorate of Information and Public Relations (IPR) also organized a photography exhibition “Journey of Nagaland through the lens”.

In Dimapur, Advisor for Power, Tovihoto Ayemi unfurled the National Flag and took Rashtriya Salute from 16 parade contingents led by ACP, Johnny M Patton as Parade Commander at DDSC Stadium, Dimapur.

Army choppers carrying National Flag flew past the DDSC Stadium to commemorate the day.

In Phek District, the celebration was held at the Phek Local Ground, Phek Town graced by MLA & Leader of NPF Legislature party Kuzholuzo Nienu.

17 parade contingents took part where ABSI Kuzhoso Epao and ABSI Wepute led the march past. Folk songs and dances of various groups and demonstrations of Taekwondo were some highlights of the celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Around 3000 audience including government employees, GBs, and the people assembled to witnessed the celebration.

Deputy Chief Minister, Nagaland, Yanthungo Patton graced the celebration at Wokha and delivered the Independence Day speech.

10 parade contingents took part in the march past led by assistant. Commandant 7th NAP Y. Ashito Aye as the parade commander.

The celebration at Mokokchung was held at Imkongmeren Sports complex. Minister for Rural Development & SIRD, Nagaland Metsubo Jamir hoisted the National flag and delivered the Independence Day speech. 12 parade contingents led by parade commander, Chuba Chang, NPS SDPO (HQ) Mokokchung, and 2nd parade Commander ABI, K. Meren Jamir, 2nd NAP Bn took part in the parade.

The Occasion in Longleng was graced byvMinister for Health & Family Welfare, S Pangnyu Phom at the Public Ground, Longleng Headquarter. 9 Parade contingents took part in the parade.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In Peren, TR Zeliang, Chairman of UDA unfurled the National Flag and took Rashtriya salute from the parade contingents at Deputy Commissioner’s Office Complex.

Celebrations were widely held across all districts of the state to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence.

Also Read | India at 75: Nagaland mindful of unresolved issues, says CM Rio



Trending Stories









