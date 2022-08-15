New Delhi: Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritising healthcare and digital transformation while spearheading India’s development.
Gates remarks came on the occasion of India’s Independence Day.
“I congratulate @narendramodi for prioritizing healthcare and digital transformation while spearheading India’s development. India’s progress in these sectors is inspiring and we are fortunate to partner in this journey,” he tweeted using the hashtag ‘AmritMahotsav’.
India is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to marks the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.
