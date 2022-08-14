Assam Police officers to be awarded on Independence Day

Guwahati: As many as 23 India Assam police officers will be awarded for their distinguished service and bravery on the occasion of the country’s 75th anniversary of Independence.

Across India, 1,082 police officers will be honoured. The awards are divided into three categories: Police Medal for Gallantry, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, and Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Of the 1,082 officers, eight Assam police officers will be awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry.

The top cops nominated for the award are John Das (SDPO), Jitumoni Deka (SI), Bitupan Chutia (SI), Achyut Nath (SI), Sambhu Ronghang (LNK), Hondor Sing Tokbi (CT), Greatson Marak (CT), and Sambor Rongpi (CT).

Moreover, Himangshu Das (Assistant Commissioner of Police, Guwahati) will also be awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

In addition, 14 Assam Police officers will receive the Police Medal for Meritorious Service. They are, Diganta Kumar Choudhury (Deputy Commissioner Of Police), Biraj Das (Superintendent Of Police), Amrit Chandra Kalita (Dy Sp), Ashim Borah (Inspector), Jayanta Kumar Barman (Inspector), Debendra Nath Das (Asstt. Sub Inspector), Purna Chandra Das (Lance Naik), Kamal Chetry (Lance Naik), Khargeswar Nath (Lance Naik), Dipak Bhuyan (Lance Naik), Dandadhar Brahma (Constable), Ranjit Sarmah (Constable),. Junmoni Kurmi (Constable), And Dipali Gogol (Woman Constable).

