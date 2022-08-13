Guwahati: Two drug peddlers who were being taken to the hospital by a team of Assam police, managed to escape from their custody at Tamulpur on Friday noon.

Both were arrested from their residence in the district’s Borkhata village by the Tamulpur police on Wednesday night. They were produced before the court on Thursday after which they were remanded to police custody.

Brahma and Salim were brought to the Tamulpur Primary Health Centre (PHC) for medical examination by three policemen on Friday noon. After the health check-up, the policemen with the duo were getting into the vehicle when they gave the police a slip and started to run. The accused, Juma Brahma (20) and Salim (22), escaped while still handcuffed.

After a hot chase, the policemen, assisted by the local public, managed to nab Salim, but Brahma still managed to escape.

A manhunt was launched by the police to apprehend Brahma but he went into hiding in a village house. After some time, he took the keys of a two-wheeler from the owner of the house and sped away in front of the police search team.

Later on Friday evening, Brahma was nabbed by the police, who were waiting outside his residence in Bokakhat.

