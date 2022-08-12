Shillong: The Meghalaya Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh on Friday stated that the state was “fully prepared” to host the North East Olympics to be held in October this year.

The minister also ignored the claims that the Meghalaya Games, held in May 2022, were a “disaster”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The recent Meghalaya Games made headlines after Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was compelled to visit the JN Stadium, where players were being accommodated. Social media was flooded with images of the unhygienic living conditions such as dirty toilets and leaking ceilings.

Also Read | Meghalaya to host 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022

Lyngdoh said the Meghalaya Games was a warm-up to the NE Olympics. “The same instances will not happen again. We have been preparing for the last six months,” Lyngdoh added.

The Meghalaya State Olympic Association Working President, John F Kharshiing, had also said on Thursday that the state was ready for NE Olympics and the inspection of venues was already been done.

Meghalaya will host the 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022, which will be held from October 30 to November 6, 2022. Approximately 4000 participants (athletes, technical staff, and volunteers) are expected to participate in the games. Athletes from all eight northeastern states — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura — will be competing.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Charged with new case, arrested Meghalaya BJP leader back in police custody

Trending Stories









