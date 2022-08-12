Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New York

New York: Author Salman Rushdie, who suffered years of Islamist death threats after the release of his novel, ‘The Satanic Verses’, was attacked on stage in New York state on Friday.

The Booker Prize winner was speaking at an event at the Chautauqua Institution at the time. According to Associated Press, a male ran up onto the stage and tackled Rushdie while he was being introduced and stabbed him. The male also attacked an interviewer.

According to the latest New York City police statement, Rushdie “suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck”, following which the author was transported by helicopter to a local hospital.

His condition is not currently known.

