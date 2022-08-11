Arunachal: Schoolgirls celebrate Rakhi with Army personnel at China border

Tawang: Raksha Bandhan is the festival which celebrates the bond of trust and affection between siblings. On this day, sisters tie rakhis on the wrists of their brothers and in return, the brothers promise sisters to always protect them from any evil.

With the same feelings in their hearts and to strengthen the love and bond with Indian Army soldiers, more than 70 girls from government schools tied rakhis on the wrist of soldiers posted at the Tawang headquarters and the India-China border at 15,000 ft in Bumla.

The Indian Army soldiers also promised to ensure well being of their rakhi sisters in the same way as they stand to protect our nation.

The nation is celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ as India enters its 75th year of Independence. The feeling of patriotism was visible among the girls when they sang patriotic songs. They also expressed their gratitude to the Indian Army for giving them the opportunity to establish a bond of trust and affection on Raksha Bandhan.

The rakhi celebration with the soldiers of the Indian Army was an initiative of the non-governmental organisation, The Humanity Group, in collaboration with the Tawang Brigade of Ball of Fire Division.

“We are grateful to Commander 190 MTN BDE, Brig. NM Bendigeri, Sena Medal and Commanding Officer, Jak Rifles for extending their full cooperation towards the event. Our thank goes to Shri Yeshi Kharma, Principal, GHSS, Tawang and Mrs Deki Drema, Headmistress, Govt. Upper Primary School, Khremetheng, for sending their students for the programme. We are also thankful to Tsering Phuntsok, Supervisor, APSTS, Tawang, for providing the transportation,” NGO in a press release stated.

