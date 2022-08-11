Manipur: KNLF insurgent involved in extortion arrested by security forces
The insurgent has been handed over to the Imphal Police

Imphal: Security forces arrested an active cadre of proscribed group Kuki National Liberation Front (KNLF) from Jiri parking in Imphal West district on Wednesday, according to an official.

As per the report, based on credible intelligence inputs provided by the Keithelmanbi  Battalion under the aegis of IGAR (South), Manipur Police launched an operation and arrested the Kuki militant. 

The arrested insurgent was actively involved in extortion activities on behalf of the proscribed group in valley areas, it said.

The arrested insurgent has been handed over to the Imphal Police Station for further investigation, it added.

Also read | Manipur govt tells staff to exit ‘anti-national’, ‘communal’ social media groups

Trending Stories

Latest Stories

Leave a comment

Leave a comment Cancel reply