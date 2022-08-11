Assam: Japanese Encephalitis death toll climbs to 70

Guwahati: Japanese Encephalitis (JE) claimed one more life in Assam in the past 24 hours, pushing the toll to 70, the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam said in a report.

The lone death was reported from Assam’s Dibrugarh district during the day, the report said.

On the other hand, three fresh cases of the fatal disease were reported in the past 24 hours pushing the tally in the state to 358, the report said.

While the lower Assam districts of Bongaigaon and Dhubri reported one case each, Tinsukia in upper Assam recorded the third case, the report added.

The first case of JE was documented in 1871 in Japan. Nearly 68,000 cases of JE are reported from across the globe annually, with approximately 13,600 to 20,400 people succumbing to the disease.

Most Japanese Encephalitis infections are mild in nature with fever and headache or without apparent symptoms but some infection results in severe illness.

