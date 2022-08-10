Sunil Bansal appointed BJP's National General Secretary

New Delhi: BJP leader Sunil Bansal was on Wednesday appointed the party’s national general secretary and will be in charge of West Bengal, Odisha, and Telangana. Bansal was General Secretary (Organisation) in Uttar Pradesh. He will be replaced by Dharampal in this position, a party statement said.

The statement added that Karamveer has been appointed as General Secretary in the party’s Jharkhand unit.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Manipur: 5 Myanmar nationals arrested from Churachandpur

Trending Stories









