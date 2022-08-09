Silchar : Three cadres of Naga National Council (NNC) have been nabbed in Cachar, of which two were from Silchar’s Ranghirkhari area, police said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made following an investigation into a case, where an ex-NNC cadre was killed in firing by a rival group in Lakhipur village near the Assam-Manipur border in Assam’s Cachar district last January.

“The main accused has been arrested after months of investigation yesterday. Two of his accomplices have also been nabbed” Cachar SP Ramandeep Kaur said, addressing a press conference here on Tuesday.

Police recovered a 9mm pistol from the accused which was used to kill the defected leader. Of the three arrestees, two were nabbed from Silchar town as they were living as tenants in Ranghirkari area. The third person has been arrested from the Jirighat area.

“We are keeping surveillance in the area and will see that no untoward incidents do occur,” the SP said when asked about the presence of such elements in residential areas.

