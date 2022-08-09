Imphal: The All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) on Tuesday suspended Vanlanlian Khaute from the post of vice president for gross violation of the conduct of the Union while denouncing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the state government on August 7.

According to the press statement, the decision was taken during an emergency meeting of ATSUM and its federating units held at Senapati on Tuesday in matters relating to the impasse of the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) recommended ‘The Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Councils Bill 2021.’

“The decision of the denouncement was made in the event of the agreement being signed at the unilateral capacity and decision of the individuals involved in the agreement without consulting the executives of ATSUM and federating units,” said the statement.

The tribal student body has called for an emergency meeting of the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM), All Naga Students’ Association Manipur (ANSAM), Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO-GHQ), its federating units and senior leaders on Wednesday to seek a common way forward of the ongoing movement for introducing HAC recommended ADC Bill 2021 in the Manipur Legislative Assembly and enactment of the same into an Act.

It may be noted that on August 7, an MoU was inked by ATSUM vice-president Vanlallien Khaute, KSO-GHQ president Sasang Vaiphei, ANSAM President Peter Thirtung Wanglar, TA and Hills minister Letpao Haokip and HAC chairman Dinganglung Gangmei.

The apex tribal student body suspended Vanlanlian Khaute from the post of vice president of ATSUM with immediate effect for gross violation of the conduct of the Union by unilaterally appending a signature to the agreement dated August 7, 2022, it stated.

As per the MoU, the five arrested ATSUM leaders, including its president and general secretary, would be released without any charges after the economic blockade is lifted.

The arrest warrant and the FIR registered against the ATSUM leaders would be nullified. “As the seventh Amendment Bill of Manipur Hill Areas District Councils for devolution of the power of ADCs have been referred to Hill Areas Committee (HAC), the HAC will have a consultation with stakeholders before recommending to the Manipur Legislative Assembly,” said the MoU.

