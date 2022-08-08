Washington: A leading Indian-American veterinary doctor has called for mass vaccination of cattle and immediate restriction on their inter-district movement to prevent the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease, a viral infection that has killed thousands of cows and buffaloes in India.

Over the last few weeks, more than 3,000 cattle have died in Rajasthan and Gujarat and over 400 in Punjab due to the viral infection that causes prolonged morbidity in cattle.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Members of the Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA) have galvanised themselves over the past few days to extend support to the farmers in their home state in their efforts to save cattle from the disease.

Mass vaccination of cattle and putting an immediate stop to their inter-district movement are the two major steps that are needed to prevent any further spread of the deadly disease, Ravi Murarka, President of the American Association of Veterinarians of Indian-Origin told PTI on Saturday.

Murarka, who hails from Rajasthan, is also the chairman of the animal welfare community of RANA.

Describing the outbreak of the disease during the monsoon season as a perfect storm, Murarka said talks have been initiated with experts on how to tackle the disease and send relevant vaccines to India at quick notice.

The situation is very serious in Rajasthan right now, Murarka said, adding that the death of cows on a mass scale would have a devastating impact on the farmers and economy.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

It’s important to control mosquitoes or keep the vector away from susceptible animals. Animals at risk should keep indoors at night to be away from mosquitoes. Avoid any transportation of animals at night. Brushing animals at risk with lime, quicklime or slaked lime that forms a layer on the skin and decreases the ability of mosquitoes to reach the skin is advisable, he said.

I think, if we follow these measures, maybe it will help to control the disease, Murarka said.

According to a report by GAVI, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation, the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) disease is caused by a virus called the Capripoxvirus and is an emerging threat to livestock worldwide.

LSD infects cattle and water buffalo mainly through vectors such as blood-feeding insects. Signs of infection include the appearance of circular, firm nodes on the animal’s hide or skin that look similar to lumps.

Infected animals immediately start losing weight and may have fever and lesions in the mouth, along with a reduced milk yield. Other symptoms include excessive nasal and salivary secretion. Pregnant cows and buffaloes often suffer miscarriage and in some cases, diseased animals can die due to it as well.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Arunachal: RGU’s ex-VC Tamo Mibang, doyen of tribal studies, passes away

Trending Stories









