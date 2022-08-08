Guwahati: Sneha Pareek from Guwahati secured 2nd rank in the final JEE Mains results declared by National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday.

Pareek is the first female candidate to secure 2nd position throughout India. She will be pursuing Computer Science Engineering at one of the IITs in India.

“I have always been passionate about computers and it was my dream to be an engineer,” Sneha said.

The Pareek family is from Rajgarh, Guwahati. Sneha completed her schooling from St.Mary’s School in Maligoan and pursued Higher Secondary Education from Sai RNS Academy with a coaching course from Allen Academy.

“Our family always supported her and never felt disappointed that she was not able to share much time with us. We are very proud of her now,” Sneha’s father, Rajeev, said.

As claimed by the coaching institute, Sneha Pareek has scored a perfect score of 300/300 and 100 percentile.

Pareek is among the 24 candidates who have scored a perfect 100 in engineering entrance JEE-Main, while the result of five students has been withheld for using unfair means, according to the NTA.

The cumulative result of two sessions of JEE-Main was declared on Monday.

Maximum candidates who have scored 100 NTA scores are from Andhra Pradesh (5) and Telangana (5) followed by Rajasthan (4).

