Bengal logs 639 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Kolkata: West Bengal reported 639 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 99 less than that of the previous day, pushing the tally to 20,99,056, a bulletin by the health department said. With two more fatalities, the toll rose to 21,395, the bulletin said.

At least 1,121 more people were cured of the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,69,814, according to the bulletin.

Currently, Bengal has 7,628 active cases, 219 of them under treatment in hospitals.

As many as 2,60,69,869 samples have been examined thus far, including 11,975 since Saturday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 5.34 per cent and the recovery rate at 98.61 per cent.

