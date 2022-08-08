Guwahati: A 19-year-old youth from Silchar drowned in a river at Cachar’s Katigorah area on Sunday when he and his friend were out for a picnic in the Sindura tea garden.

The missing youth, Sakib Laskar, was a resident of Waterworks Road, Madhurbond in Silchar.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The incident occurred when Laskar and his friends were swimming in the river. After minutes of being in front of each other, Laskar disappeared from his friends’ eyesight, following which they raised an alarm. The locals then jumped into the river to look for the 19-year-old youth.

However, after unusefully searching for hours, the locals called the police. A team of police personnel along with members of the SDRF team began a search operation on Sunday afternoon, which went on till the evening, but couldn’t find Laskar.

The search operation was resumed on Monday morning, but till the filing of this report, the body of the 19-year-old could not be traced.

In a similar incident last January, a youth lost his life by drowning at the same location. The deceased, a resident of Silchar National Highway, went for a picnic at Sindhura. His body was traced after 48 hours of a search operation.

Also Read | Assam: Man held for duping defence personnel with fake gold jewellery

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









