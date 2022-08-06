Aizawl: Mizoram’s COVID-19 count reached 2,33,932 on Saturday as 181 people have tested positive for the infection, 28 less than the previous day, a health official said.

The death toll remains at 711 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Lunglei district reported the highest fresh cases at 39, followed by Aizawl district (34) and Lawngtlai district (25), he said.

The number of active cases now stands at 1,283, while 2,31,938 people have recovered from the infection, including 223 on Friday, he said. The fresh cases detected from 692 samples tested on Friday put the single-day positivity rate at 26.16 per cent against 26.79 on the previous day.

The discharge rate stood at 99.14 per cent and the death rate at 0.30 per cent.

The state has so far tested 19.57 lakh samples for COVID-19.

16,73,059 doses of vaccines, including 8,71,986 first doses, 7,30,308second doses and 70,765 precaution doses have been administered so far till Friday, according to the state health department.

