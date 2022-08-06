Gangtok: A 13-year-old minor was allegedly sexually assaulted by an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) multiple times in Rangpo, Pakyong district.

The ASI, identified as Hari Krishna, was carrying out the heinous act since April 2022 at his official quarters.

Another juvenile involved in a separate sexual assault against the same victim since February 2022 at his residence was also booked under the POCSO Act.

The FIR filed by the victim’s mother at the police station under Pakyong district, on August 5, stated: “My minor daughter was sexually assaulted multiple times by one juvenile since February 2022 at his house, and multiple times by ASI Hari Krishna at his quarters at Winter Camp, Rangpo since April 2022. The minor is now pregnant.”

“The victim was medically examined at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Rangpo,” a police report stated.

ASI Hari Krishna of Dharchula, Uttrakhand, has been taken into custody and booked under Section 04/06 of the POCSO Act. The accused juvenile will be apprehended as per law.

