Sivasagar: Assam boxer Pranita Chutia returned home on Friday after spending two months in Sivasagar jail.

Pranita was granted bail by a court in Charaideo district on Friday. The union of Pranita and her mother, Purnima Chutia, took an emotional turn when Purnima celebrated her daughter’s return by preparing a delicious meal at home.

Pranita was arrested on June 17 for a Facebook post allegedly supporting the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

The boxer, who hails from Moran in the Dibrugarh district of Assam, started her boxing and wushu career in 2015 and qualified for many state and national level tournaments. The boxer is now set to compete in her upcoming match in Guwahati on August 7.

“Although I might be physically weak now, but my mind is very strong because I love what I do and support it. You all know that I am a sportsperson. I will try my best to win the game,” said Pranita.

