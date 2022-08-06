Guwahati: Three more people lost their lives due to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 60, in just over a month. Tinsukia, Dima Hasao and Darrang districts reported one death each, a National Health Mission, Assam report stated.

On the other hand, six cases of JE were detected in the state on Friday. While Morigaon reported two new cases, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dima Hasao and Kamrup recorded one case each, the release stated.

The NHM release further stated that a total of 335 cases of the mosquito-borne disease have been detected in a state since the ailment took a ‘serious turn’ in July this year.

JE is an infection that is transmitted to humans if they are bitten by a mosquito carrying the Japanese Encephalitis Virus (JEV). Mosquitoes get infected after biting an infected bird in the wild or an infected animal, especially a pig.

Though fatal, there is no specific treatment that has proven effective in treating the disease. The state health department has taken a host of measures and has been conducting massive awareness drives against the disease which is transmitted by infected mosquitoes.

