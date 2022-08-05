Imphal: The Indian weightlifter from Manipur’s Imphal East district, Mirabai Chanu, who clinched the first gold medal for India at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, 2022, has collected accolades for her performance from across the country and globe.

The recent addition to her growing fanbase is Chris Hemsworth, who plays the character of the mighty Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe. Replying to a tweet by a user on the micro-blogging site that stated, “It’s time for Thor to give up his hammer” while referring to Mirabai, the Hollywood megastar replied, “She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend”.

See more She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend. — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) August 4, 2022 Chris Hemsworth on Twitter congratulating Mirabai Chanu

The tweet praising Mirabai was a reference to the Marvel’s running gag on Hemsworth’s charcter Thor who told the Avengers time and again that his hammer, the Mjolnir, can only be picked up by those considered “worthy”. Hemsworth was recently seen in Taika Waititi’s, “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Residents of Nongpok Kakching in Imphal East district, Mirabai Chanu lifted a total of 201kg to clinch a gold medal at CWG 2022. Mirabai is not new to the taste of victory as she had already won a gold medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games. The iconic weightlighter is also a Olympic silver medallist.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said he was super proud of Manipur’s “superstar daughter” on her CWG 2022 gold win.

