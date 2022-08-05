Tinsukia: The Gaurisagar police on Friday arrested two persons, including a shopkeeper from Tinsukia town, on charges of transporting crude oil with fake documents.

The arrested shopkeeper has been identified as Prem Darshan Singh, 52, while his accomplice has been identified as Daya Nidhan Gupta, 52.

The development came four days after Gaurisagar police, during a routine check, intercepted a truck and found 46 barrels of what they suspected to be crude oil loaded in the vehicle.

Confirming the development, the officer-in-charge of Gaurisagar police station, Satyajit Borthakur, said, “On August 2, we seized a truck carrying around 9,600 litres of suspected crude oil. However, the tax invoice shown by the driver mentioned used lubricating oil, but the invoice turned out to be fake. We then arrested driver Amarjeet and his helper Harshpal, both from Uttar Pradesh.”

“The helper and the driver then led us to Gupta and Singh and with the help of the Tinsukia police station, they were arrested. They have been sent to Gaurisagar police station in Sivasagar district,” Borthakur said, adding, “Singh played the role of issuing fake tax invoice, while Gupta played the role of getting the materials loaded in the truck.”

“We have seized a duplicate copy of tax invoice from the premises of M/s Shyam Enterprises,” he added.

According to sources, the suspected crude oil was being transported from Tinsukia to a Jorhat-based businessman in a truck with the number plate – UP32QN 7217.

When questioned, Borthakur said, 10 tons of crude oil is a huge quantum. “The case is under investigation, hence, we cannot divulge the name of the receiver of the consignment at this point in time.”

However, sources have pointed out that the GST registration of the businessman, who was supposed to receive the material, was cancelled two years ago.

Borthakur said, “We have sent one set of samples to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and another to a forensic laboratory for examination and are awaiting their official report.”

