Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) have arrested a total of 148 touts and recovered railway tickets worth over Rs 23.26 lakh from their possession between January and July 2022.

As many as 1,902 tickets meant to be sold illegally were recovered during the last seven months.

In the past few days itself, the RPF arrested two touts dealing with railway e-tickets from different locations of Assam’s Guwahati and Katihar in Bihar. During a couple of raids carried out, as many as 21 railway e-tickets worth over Rs 30,000 were recovered from the duo.

Besides, the RPF also recovered a total of 225 pieces of luggage left behind by passengers, containing valuables worth more than Rs 37 lakh from different trains and railway stations during the seven-month time period. The pieces of luggage were later returned to their owners.

