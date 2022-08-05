Guwahati: The Assam Government on Thursday released the draft of the Assam State Disaster Management Plan (ASDMP) 2022 and sought public comment on the same, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Jogen Mohan said.
Releasing the plan online, Mohan said the draft of the ASDMP (Volume-I and II) will be posted on the official website, www.asdma.assam.gov.in for 15 days for general comment on the same by the public.
“Any individual can share their comment or suggestion through the email: asdmaghy@gmail.com,” he said at a press conference here.
The updated version of ASDMP 2022 provides a framework and guidance to the state government agencies and other stakeholders for managing disasters in accordance with the national and state level plans, and priorities within the larger context of India’s global commitments, Mohan said.
He further said that this plan largely follows the National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP-2019) format and template with some modifications for adapting it to the state-level requirements.
“The ASDMP 2022 comprises two volumes. Volumes-I is the ‘Perspective Plan,’ which lays down the guiding principles, approach and strategy considering the Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) context, issues, and challenges faced in Assam.
“Volume-II is the ‘Strategic Action Plan,’ which comprises three chapters emphasising on the implementation aspect of the Plan,” Mohan said.
Also Read | Nagaland air hostess Rosy Sangma’s death: CBI finds shocking details
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Physical classes restart for all from August 8
- CM asks Assam Agri Commission members to visit farming clusters
- Assam: Two held in connection with crude oil seized in Sivasagar
- Anganwadi worker adds phenyl to food in Tinsukia, 10 children fall ill
- IIT-Guwahati switches to offline classes completely
- Manipur: UNC urges Nagas to hoist Naga Flag on August 14