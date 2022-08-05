Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government has entered into an agreement with a Chandigarh-based company for the cultivation of exotic fruits like kiwi and drupe, government officials said.

The pact was signed between the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB), IG Fresh Produce Private Ltd. and farmers of Namshu village in West Kameng district on Thursday, a representative of the company said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The company has envisaged investment of more than Rs 100 crore over five years in cultivation, research and development and post-harvest activities.

The project would generate employment for 500 people, and boost the production, sale and export of kiwi and other fruits from the region, the company officials said.

Around 40 hectares of land have been identified for the project.

This is for the first time in the northeast that such a big investment is happening in the agriculture sector, and Arunachal Pradesh has become a forerunner with the guidance and support of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Tage Taki said.

Also Read | RBI hikes interest rate by 50 bps to pre-pandemic level

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









