Chevening is the UK government’s flagship global award scheme. Chevening in India awards scholarships and fellowships to future leaders, influencers, and decision-makers to develop professionally and academically, network extensively, experience UK culture and build lasting positive relationships with the UK.

India runs the largest Chevening programme in the world. Each year, the UK government sends up to 100 scholars and fellows to the UK for various programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Scholarship for a one-year Master’s degree

A Chevening Scholarship offers financial support along with the opportunity to become part of the highly regarded and influential Chevening global network. We encourage outstanding graduates with at least two years’ work experience to pursue a one-year Master’s degree at any recognised university in the UK, in a subject of their choice.

Application dates: 2 August – 1 November 2022

Academic Year: 2023-24

Fellowship Programmes

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Chevening Cyber Security Fellowship

is aimed at mid-career professionals with demonstrable leadership potential in the field of cyber security /policy in India

Cranfield University, UK

10 Week Programme/March 2023/6 fellows

Apply online from 02 August – 12 October 2022

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Chevening Research, Science and Innovation Leadership Fellowship (CRISP)

is aimed at mid-career professionals with high potential in the fields of science, innovation, business & policy in India and Sri Lanka

University of Oxford, UK

10 Week Programme/April 2023/12 fellows from India

Apply online from 02 August – 12 October 2022

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Chevening South Asia Journalism Fellowship

This is aimed at mid-career journalists from the South Asia region (India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bangladesh). The programme takes an informed and evidence-based approach to key policy debates and offers an opportunity to explore the range of approaches taken by the UK and the South Asia region.

University of Westminster, UK

8 Week Programme/March 2023/7 Journalists from India

Chevening Gurukul Fellowship For Leadership And Excellence

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Chevening Gurukul Programme is the flagship fellowship scheme for India and is aimed at mid-career and high-flying young professionals from diverse backgrounds who have already displayed exceptional leadership talent. Twelve selected Gurukul Fellows will be offered an intensive, all-expenses-paid twelve-week residential course at King’s College London. The programme familiarises India’s future leaders with best practice case studies of leadership in the fields of government, innovation, health, and industry in the UK through a variety of standard and heterodox methods, ranging from seminars, project work, networking, and site visits.

11-Week Programme/September 2023/12 fellows

Apply online from 02 August – 01 November 2022

Also Read | In 75th year of Independence, an opportunity to walk for equality

Trending Stories









