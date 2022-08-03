Aizawl: Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 6.6 crore were seized and one person was arrested in Mizoram on Tuesday, police said in a statement.
Acting on a tip-off, a joint team comprising CID (Special Branch) of Mizoram Police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel raided Sairang village near Aizawl and seized 30,000 tablets, it said.
A 54-year-old resident of Hunthar locality of Aizawl was arrested for possessing the drugs.
The seized contraband items and the arrested person were handed over to Special Narcotics Police Station for further legal action, it added.
