Aizawl: Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 6.6 crore were seized and one person was arrested in Mizoram on Tuesday, police said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team comprising CID (Special Branch) of Mizoram Police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel raided Sairang village near Aizawl and seized 30,000 tablets, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more Methamphetamine weighing 3.301 Kgs worth around ₹ 6.6 Crores in international market from PC. Lalchharliana (54) S/o Zatawna (L) of Hunthar veng C/o Rinmawii near Sairang Police Checkgate. The seized items and arrested person will be handed over to Special Narcotics Police — mizorampolice (@mizorampolice) August 2, 2022

A 54-year-old resident of Hunthar locality of Aizawl was arrested for possessing the drugs.

The seized contraband items and the arrested person were handed over to Special Narcotics Police Station for further legal action, it added.

Also read | Assam: Narcotics worth Rs 15 crore seized in Karbi Anglong, 3 held

Trending Stories









