Indian mixed 4x400m relay team wins silver with Asian junior record in World U20 Athletics

Cali (Colombia): The Indian mixed 4×400 relay team clinched a silver medal by bettering its own Asian record time in the final of the World U-20 Athletics Championships here.

See more Well done boys & girls👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻



🇮🇳 #Indian U20 4*400m mixed relay team makes a new Asian U20 record with a time of 3:19.62 & enters final of #U20WorldChampionships 2022



Bharath, Priya, Kapil & Rupal#IndianAthletics pic.twitter.com/UHh8qIfOiu — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 2, 2022

The Indian quartet of Barath Sridhar, Priya Mohan, Kapil and Rupal Chaudhary clocked 3 minutes and 17.67 seconds to finish behind USA (3:17.69) on Tuesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Indian team bettered its own earlier Asian record of 3:19.62 set here a day earlier during the heats. The new timing of 3:17.67 is the second best (in juniors) in the all time list in the event, behind USA’s.

See more You have got to watch this outstanding chase till the finish line by Team India 🇮🇳 !!!



• World Junior U20 Championships



Bharat, Priya, Rupal & Kapil pulled of a spectacular feat!



NEW ASIAN RECORD of 3.17.76

on their way to bagging the

SILVER in the mixed 4X400 Meters Relay. pic.twitter.com/GFUlThdBLU — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 3, 2022

The Indian team had also qualified for the final as second overall across the three heat races behind USA.

This was India’s second consecutive medal in mixed 4x400m relay at the World U-20 Athletics Championships after the bronze at the last edition in Nairobi in 2021, where the event was introduced for the first time.

See more World Junior U20 Championships Update 🚨



India gives USA a tough fight to win a silver with a NEW ASIAN Record of 3.17.76



Well done Team India👍

Many congratulations to Bharat, Priya, Rupal and Kapil for their superb effort😎#IndianSports #IndianAthletes pic.twitter.com/FLjucTgfUf — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 3, 2022

Rupal is the only new member of the quartet that had won bronze last year while Sridhar, Priya and Kapil were there in that team.

The silver medal-winning performance was all the more impressive as most of the Indians reached here just a day before the start of the event after an onerous journey due to visa issues.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Jamaica took the bronze in 3:19.98.

India had won two silver and one bronze in the last edition.

On Tuesday, Rupal and Priya had also made it to the 400m semifinals after strong performances in the first round heats.

Rupal won heat in 52.50s, while Priya clocked 52.56s to finish second in heat number 5. Rupal was second overall across five heats, while Priya was fourth. Priya had finished fourth in the 400m final in the last edition in Nairobi in 2021.

The 15-year-old Ashakiran Barla failed to make it to the women’s 800m finals after finishing fifth in heat 3 and 15th overall in the semifinals with a time of 2:06.86. The top two in each heat and the next two fastest across the three semifinal heats qualify for the finals.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | From Aizawl to Birmingham CWG: Jeremy Lalrinnunga never had it easy

Trending Stories









