Arunachal: Governor launches autobiography of state election commissioner

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Tuesday launched the autobiography of state election commissioner Hage Kojeen titled ‘An autobiography – A journey from Village School to Election Commission’ at the Raj Bhavan here.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor congratulated Kojeen for bringing out the memoir and said that the book highlights the past history, the political scenario and many other interesting aspects of the people in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Mishra said reading and writing are important factors of life and more and more people, especially the officers, must take to writing on topical issues.

He said reading and writing motivates the readers to strive for better niches in their life.

“The autobiographies not only increase the literary treasure of the state but also motivate the youth,” the governor said while adding that Kojeen’s autobiography will inspire many to do better in life.

Referring to some interesting pages of the biography, the governor called Kojeen an excellent human being and officer.

Wishing him good and Mishra said that through his writings, Kojeen will continue to be amongst the literary activities field.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Agriculture minister Tage Taki, Prof Nani Bath from Rajiv Gandhi University, state election commission secretary Nyali Ete and Kojeen also spoke on the occasion.

Among others, first lady Neelam Misra, Padma Shri awardees Y D Thongchi and Mamang Dai and a host of officers and members of the Apatani community attended the function.

Also Read | Don’t seek posting to areas of your choice: Arunachal HM tells cops

Trending Stories









