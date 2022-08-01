Assam reports one death, 60 new COVID-19 cases

Guwahati: Assam reported one death due to COVID-19 and 60 new positive cases during the last 24 hours, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said on Monday.

The lone death was reported from Tinsukia taking the toll to 6670 while 1347 corona positive patients have died due to other reasons since April, 2020, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The 60 new cases were detected from among 950 samples tested, which is considerably lower than the previous day’s 520 new cases detected from 8,112 samples tested.

Kamrup Metro and Cachar districts reported the highest number of 16 affected each, followed by 10 in Kamrup Rural, seven in Dibrugarh and three in Bongaigaon among others.

The positivity rate has declined marginally to 6.32 per cent as against the previous day’s 6.41 per cent, the bulletin said.

The total number of active cases in the state has declined to 5,406 as against the previous day’s 6,032.

The number of patients discharged during the day were 685, taking the total recovered patients to 7,25,583. The recovery rate currently is 98.18 per cent, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

A total of 28,538,581 samples have been tested so far in the state, according to the bulletin.

Altogether 4,85,62,470 doses of vaccines, including 2,46,26,060 first doses, 2,17,42,180 second doses and 21,94,230 precaution doses have been administered so far, it added.

Also Read | Congress leaders keep in touch as old friends: Himanta

Trending Stories









