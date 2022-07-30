TEZPUR: A two-day quiz fest ‘Gyanouday 2.0’ was organised here at Darrang College auditorium in the cultural city of Tezpur to mark the 2nd anniversary of the Tezpur Quiz Association. The quiz fest saw a footfall of around 100 participants from all over the state. The fest began with the school quiz ‘Mindscape’, conducted by Rajibul Awal. Darrang College secured 1st position in the quiz while Army Public School, Tezpur bagged both the 2nd and 3rd positions.

This was followed by the written sports quiz, ‘Khelshetra’, conducted by Manash Jyoti Baishya and Bikram Dwib Deka. Raktim Ranjan Baishya of Guwahati was adjudged the champion while Biswajit Sarma from Nalbari and Sayantan Saikia from Digboi were the 1st and 2nd runners up respectively.

The last event for the day one was the Assam and NE quiz ‘Paharey Bhoyame Prosnor Laharey’ by Sasanka Sarma and Sashwat Prayag Barua. Sayantan Saikia (Digboi) a lone participant, won the quiz. The team of Raktim Ranjan Baishya and Biswajit Sarma (Nalbari) came second, and the team of Himangshu Kalita (Nalbari) and Jeet Saikia (Hawajan) came third.

Inaugurating the quiz fest, the chief guest, Palashmoni Saikia, Principal, Darrang College said, “In recent times, quizzing has become a very useful medium for the exchange of ideas and knowledge. It has immense contribution in the journey of a student towards education. I applaud the efforts of Tezpur Quiz Association for the advancement of quizzing in this region. May they continue their good work in the coming days with the same enthusiasm.’

A tree plantation drive was held at the college campus led by Kaustav Mahanta, President, Tezpur Quiz Association and Abhijit Sarma, Executive Member and creative graphic designer who designed the creatives of all the quiz segments.

On the second day of the fest, the MELA Quiz, Q Sera Sera, was anchored by Bidyut Bikash Bailung and Sayan Mazumdar. Raktim Ranjan Baishya (Nalbari) and Biswajit Sarma (Nalbari) won, while the team of Ashutosh Das (Guwahati) and Rajdeep Barman (Tezpur) came second, and the team of Bishwayan Bhattacharjee (Silchar) and Anmol Chandak (Tezpur) came third. The last quiz of the fest was an open general quiz – Asadharan, hosted by Palashmoni Saikia. Sayan Mazumdar (Tezpur) and Bishwayan Bhattacharjee (Silchar) won the the quiz, a cash prize and the Late Dhireshwar Baishya Memorial Running Trophy.

Rajibul Awal (Barpeta) and Sayantan Saikia (Digboi) came 2nd and Raktim Ranjan Baishya (Nalbari) and Biswajit Sarma (Nalbari) 3rd.

