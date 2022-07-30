Bengal's Covid positivity rate eases to 8.87pc

Kolkata: West Bengal‘s Covid-19 positivity rate declined to 8.87 per cent on Friday as the number of new positive cases came down to 1,284 from 1,495 the previous day, the health department said.

The positivity rate was 10.42 per cent on Thursday.

The total covid tally rose to 20,91,767 while the state’s coronavirus toll increased to 21,352 after six more people died during the day.

Altogether 2,418 patients recovered from the disease on Friday taking the total number of cured people to 20,52,412.

The number of active cases in West Bengal is 18,003 now, 1,140 less than the previous day’s count.

The state tested 14,478 samples for Covid-19 on Friday, the health department said.

