Itanagar: In a bid to improve digital connectivity, the Arunachal Pradesh government is planning to commission as many as 566 Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) in different locations of the frontier state by April next year.

This was informed by chief secretary Dharmendra on Friday, who said the BTSs would be commissioned under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) scheme of the Ministry of Communications.

A BTS is a piece of equipment that facilitates wireless communication between the user equipment and a network.

Chairing the second State Level Broadband Committee (SBC) meeting on National Broadband Mission and Bharat Net at his civil secretariat office here, Dharmendra stressed on the urgent need to improve the digital communication of the state, especially in remote villages.

“The state government is committed to extend all possible support to the telecom service providers,” he said, while calling upon the service providers to work in close coordination with the deputy commissioners of the districts and solve the issues related to site acquisition, power supply and others that may arise during the course of commissioning the projects.

Among others, PWD Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, Power Secretary AK Bisht, IT Secretary Anirudh Singh, BSNL general managers Arung Siram and Dilip Chiram Souvick and Souvick Kr Das from the Department of Telecom, Government of India were present in the meeting.

