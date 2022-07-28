At least 11 new cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) were detected in Assam over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases of the mosquito-borne disease to 285 since July 1 this year, the National Health Mission, Assam, stated in a report.

Of the fresh cases, two each were reported from Goalpara, Golaghat, and Lakhimpur districts, while Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Morigaon, Sivasagar, and Charaideo recorded one case each, the report stated.

With no new fatality recorded in the past 24 hours, the death count remained unchanged at 44.

The viral disease is transmitted by mosquito bites which breed mainly in stagnant water bodies. Pigs play an important role in the transmission of the disease from one area to another.

Infection caused by JE causes a range of illnesses that begins with symptoms of flu, stiffness of the neck, disorientation, seizures, and spastic paralysis. Besides vaccination, participation in the community is crucial in preventing the disease.

The month of August will be crucial as the disease occurs mainly between June and August.

