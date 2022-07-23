At least seven people, including two minors, sustained burn injuries in a massive fire that broke out at the Rehabari Bilpar area in Guwahati late on Friday.

The fire reportedly broke out in a two-storeyed building in the area due to leakage in an LPG cylinder. The residents immediately informed the Paltan Bazar fire station. Several fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames which were tamed after over three hours’ effort, but not before gutting half a dozen of houses leaving seven people suffering burn injuries and destroying property worth crores of rupees.

All injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital after which the doctors referred four of them to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The injured are Shankar Mallick (56), Mukul Moni Das (54), Soma Das (53), Sanjay Kar (46), Sanjay Malakar (43), Amarjeet Das (15) and Manjit Kar (10).

Speaking to EastMojo, GMCH superintendent Abhijit Sarma said, “Soma Das, Shankar Mallick, Mukul Moni Das and Sanjay Malakar are undergoing treatment at the hospital and all of them have received five to twenty-five per cent burn injuries.”

