Responding to a story about 19 missing labourers by EastMojo, Gaurav Gogoi, Assam MP from Kaliabor and deputy leader of Congress party in the Lok Sabha, wrote to defence minister Rajnath Singh requesting him to deploy the Indian Army in the search and rescue operations of the 19 labourers from Assam who remain missing from Arunachal Pradesh since July 5.

This comes after a series of stories by EastMojo on the Assam labourers who remain missing for over a fortnight.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In a letter to the defence minister, Gogoi stated, “I am writing to bring to your kind notice that 19 labourers who left a construction site in the Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh, 90 kms away from the Indo-China international border, are missing. As per the media reports, the labourers were engaged on Sarli-Hurl road construction project of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). These workers had been hired by a local private contractor.”

“There is no clarity on when; why and how they went missing. As per the Kurung Kumey district administration, it heard about their flight on 13th July 2022. The district administration had conducted a search operation but the team couldn’t find them since the area is inhospitable, full of deep gorges, steep hills a river,” he stated.

“Now, the family of those missing labourers are waiting for their safe returns to their homes. Therefore, I request you to immediately order an Army-led search and rescue operation in this regard keeping in mind their invaluable lives and the geopolitical aspect of the incident. I await your swift action in this regard,” Gogoi added.

Speaking to EastMojo, Gogoi said, “I was deeply concerned when I read the news. I believe only a combined effort of the army and local police will be successful in finding the missing people from Assam.”

According to the Kurung Kumey district administration in Arunachal Pradesh, the labourers were engaged in road construction for a project allegedly under the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in the remote Huri area under the Damin subdivision. They left the camp for their homes without informing their contractors, who had allegedly denied them leave for Eid-al-Adha celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The workers, all from lower Assam districts, have been missing ever since they left their camp.

Extensive search operations by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Arunachal Pradesh police with the help of locals to track down the labourers have proved to be futile.

Also Read: Arunachal: No trace of 19 workers missing from China border since July 5

Trending Stories









