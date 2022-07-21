Droupadi Murmu is all set to become India’s 15th President. The contest for the country’s highest constitutional position was between the BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath on July 25.

Facts you need to know about the new President of India

64-year-old Droupadi Murmu is the first tribal President of India and the country’s second female President. She is also the first President of India from Odisha.

She was born on June 20, 1958, in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district in the Santhal tribal community. Murmu became the vice-chairperson of the Rairangpur NAC and the vice-president of the BJP’s state ST Morcha in 1997.

Her father, Biranchi Narayan Tudu, was a farmer in the Baldaposi village of the district. She completed her graduation from Ramadevi Women’s College in Bhubaneswar. Subsequently, Murmu started working as an honourary assistant professor in the Shri Aurobindo Integral Education and Research, Rairangpur. Later, she was appointed as a junior assistant in the irrigation department of Odisha and worked from 1979 to 1983.

Murmu was married to Shyam Charan Murmu and the couple had two sons and a daughter. However, her life has been marked with personal tragedies as she lost her husband and two sons. She quit her government job in 1983 to look after her children.

Murmu’s political journey started in 1997 when she joined the BJP. The same year, she was elected as the councillor of the Rairangpur district of Odisha: a seat reserved for tribals and later in the same year, she became the vice-chairperson of the Rairangpur NAC.

In 2000, she became the MLA from Rairangpur and was handed the portfolio of minister of state in the Odisha government’s transport and commerce and animal husbandry departments. She was given the charge of the Department of Transport and Commerce by the then Biju Janata Dal government that was in power in Odisha with BJP’s support. She served as the transport and commerce minister till 2002.

In 2002, Murmu was appointed as the national executive member of the BJP’s ST Morcha and then again became the MLA in 2004. In 2006, she was appointed as the state president of the ST Morcha.

The NDA presidential candidate was awarded the ‘Nilakantha Award’ in 2007 for the best MLA of the year.

In 2010, Murmu was appointed as the BJP’s district president in Mayurbhanj (west) and re-elected in 2013. In 2015, she became the ninth and the first tribal governor of Jharkhand and remained in office till 2021.

In 2016, Murmu announced that she would donate her eyes after death to the Kashyap Memorial Eye Hospital in Ranchi.

