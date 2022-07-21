Assam gets another 25-MW solar power plant at Boko

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated another 25-MW solar power plant in line with his government’s goal to meet 50 per cent of the state’s electricity demand through such renewable energy source in the next four years.

He had unveiled a similar plant in Udalguri on Tuesday and the latest facility came up at Bhalukghata in Kamrup district.

The 25-MW plant was set up under the ‘build, own and operate’ model by the Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) and Azure Power.

The project was developed under the Assam Solar Energy Policy, 2017.

The Lalpul solar power plant in Udalguri was the first such facility under it.

Two more solar power units in Nagaon and Silchar are also being developed under the policy.

“Happy to inaugurate 25-MW Boko Solar Park at Bhalukghata, Boko in Kamrup district. The project will lead to enhanced solar power generation, employment opportunities, check environmental degradation and augmentation of power generation capacity in Assam,” Sarma wrote on Twitter.

He said the government is taking proactive steps to set up solar projects in various parts of the state.

“In the coming years, we plan to shift towards non-conventional energy sources,” he said.

Sarma had on Tuesday said the state is looking to meet 50 per cent of its power demand through solar energy in the next four years.

He also stated that solar power generation in the state would increase to 215 MW shortly.

The chief minister had earlier said that the power demand in the state was 2,200 MW, and of which, the state was looking to generate 1,000 MW.

Assam meets most of its energy requirements by purchasing electricity from various players in the North East region and other parts of the country.

