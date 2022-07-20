Guwahati: Actor-musician Zubeen Garg was admitted to a private nursing home in Dibrugarh after falling accidentally in the bathroom of a resort he was staying in. The heartthrob, who sustained head injuries, was immediately rushed to the Sanjivani hospital and shifted to the ICU. The singer received as many as five stitches on his head.

Speaking with EastMojo, Dr Rana Barua, ICU in charge of Sanjivani hospital said, “Zubeen’s condition is stable. He is under observation at present. He will be airlifted to Guwahati in the evening.”

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma enquired about Garg’s health condition and directed the deputy commissioner of Dibrugarh to facilitate the best possible treatment for him.

Zubeen, a familiar name for decades in Assam, moved to Mumbai in the mid-90s to work in the Bollywood music industry, where he made his debut with his Indipop solo album Chandni Raat. Later, he recorded a few Hindi albums and films songs like Yuhi Kabhi, Dil Se, Fiza, Sparsh, Mere Liye, Nupur and Kaante.

He got the biggest break in Bollywood from the movie Gangster where he sang the song “Ya Ali”. The movie and the song were one of the biggest hits of 2006. The song brought him the best playback singer Global Indian Film Awards (GIFA) in 2006. His next Hindi album Zindagi was released in 2007 which was highly appreciated.

