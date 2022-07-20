Assam youth dies in Bengaluru after falling from building

Silchar: A 25-year-old youth from Assam’s Hailakandi district died after falling from a five-storey building in Bengaluru. Saidul Rahman Laskar hailed from Laxminagar, around 10 km from Hailakandi town.

Sources said Saidul, who worked at a private company in Bengaluru, slipped off a five-storey building in that state on Saturday and suffered critical injuries. He was rushed to Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital and admitted to the hopsital’s intensive care unit (ICU). However, he could not survive and succumbed to his injuries on Monday after battling for life for two days. Residents expressed their deep sorrow over the tragedy and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family members.

Saidul, the son of Rais Ali Laskar, had been working in Bengaluru for the past four years. He moved to Bengaluru to help his family as they are financially weak. Locals (after the news of the death came) said Saidul was a very decent and sincere person right from his childhood. His death has descended a pall of gloom over the entire village, residents said.

It is the second death of a resident of the Hailakandi district in Bengaluru this year. A man from Katagaon, Rajyeshwarpur, Part-VII in Lala, died in gas a cylinder blast in the Karnataka capital in February. The deceased Abul Mansoor Laskar (28) worked as a mechanical engineer in Bengaluru.

