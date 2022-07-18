Shillong: Voting for the Presidential elections at the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly at Rilbong, Shillong had a strong eco-friendly theme which reflected the rich culture of Meghalaya’s indigenous population.

An interesting display called Green display was showcased where the legislator exited from the polling booth.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We’ve also had a polling station set up, very eco-friendly material, as you’ve seen. It has the ‘Knup’ which is a rain shield of the Khasis, and we’ve used that to showcase the rich culture and rich diversity of the tribal handicrafts in our state, and also reflecting the tribal ethos of our state,” stated CEO, Meghalaya, Frederick Kharkongor.

“We’ve tried to promote this in the paraphernalia around the election setup also right from the polling booth to the various stationery and paraphernalia of the of the polling officials and to this indelible, inked finger, which is a symbol of electoral democracy, made of recyclable paper,” said Kharkongor.

Also Read: RBI wants govt to prohibit cryptocurrencies: Sitharaman

Trending Stories









